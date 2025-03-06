How to choose the fashionable loafers that will suit everything this spring

A girl in stylish loafers. Photo: Freepik

Putting together a basic wardrobe seems like an easy task: just choose laconic cut items in calm shades that can be easily combined with each other. But even in a basic style, you don’t want to look boring, do you? That’s why instead of the usual solutions, such as a white office shirt or a beige trench coat, you should pay attention to less obvious but no less versatile alternatives.

Loafers are an absolute must-have for spring, but why choose classic black ones if you can replace them with brown ones? This colour has been holding the lead among designers and fashionistas around the world for several seasons in a row, and it seems that it has no plans to give up its position. Deep shades of coffee and bitter chocolate are suitable for any wardrobe, while noble cognac or caramel shades will add warmth and originality to the look.

How to choose the perfect brown loafers

The first rule when choosing loafers is comfort. Even the most stylish pair will not bring joy if it is uncomfortable to walk in. Loafers are designed to be a compromise between elegance and comfort: they can easily replace heels, but at the same time look stylish and elegant.

This spring, neat models with thin soles are in trend — they are gradually replacing chunky options. However, if you like thick-soled loafers, feel free to wear them! They are still in style.

Brown loafers. Photo from Instagram

What to wear with brown loafers in spring

Loafers will perfectly fit into any look, especially if you choose a model without unnecessary decor.

For the office : a classic suit or a combination of a blouse and a pencil skirt.

: a classic suit or a combination of a blouse and a pencil skirt. For every day : jeans, a sweatshirt, long sleeves or a light cardigan.

: jeans, a sweatshirt, long sleeves or a light cardigan. For an evening out: flowing dresses and silk skirts.

As for the color combinations, brown is harmoniously combined with navy blue, green, white, as well as with various shades of its spectrum — from light beige to deep chocolate.

Brown loafers in the look. Photo from Instagram

So it’s time to choose your perfect pair! The brown loafers will add style to your wardrobe and a special charm to your outfits.

