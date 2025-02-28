Moccasins are trending — Big hit for Spring 2025

Moccasins. Photo: Freepik

Moccasins are making a comeback in the wardrobes of fashionistas, this time with an urban feel — they are no longer exclusively associated with beach vacations or yachting as they were in the 80s. Now they have become part of the concept of "quiet luxury" — a style based on understated elegance, quality materials and thoughtful minimalism.

This was reported by Vogue.

Which moccasins are trending this year?

In the Spring-Summer 2024 collection, Prada went for a vintage aesthetic, creating moccasins with a worn effect. They look like shoes that already have a history, but at the same time are incredibly stylish. This method adds character and individuality to things, which is why these styles quickly became popular.

They are worn not only by fans of retro style, but also by those who like to mix classics with current trends. Blanca Miro and Marta Aldrini were among the first to bring these loafers to the streets of fashion capitals, demonstrating their versatility.

Moccasins. Photo: Vogue

Loewe also picked up on this theme in its Spring/Summer 2025 collection, offering moccasins in white and navy blue. This decision underlines once again that fashion is moving towards laconic but expressive silhouettes that can be easily integrated into different styles.

Loewe. Photo: Vogue

As we can see, in 2025, moccasins are finally making their way into the urban wardrobe, gaining new combination possibilities. They are no longer perceived as purely classic footwear — now they can be worn not only with the usual jeans or dress, but also with skirts and even in combination with the trendy no pants style. The latter remains one of the main trends of the warm season, and moccasins complete the look, making it less provocative and more stylish.

