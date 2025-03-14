The most fashionable combination for spring 2025 — socks and shoes with heels

Shoes with heels. Photo: Freepik

Recently, wearing socks with heels has become a real fashion accent rather than a novelty. What once resembled the image of a girl from a movie or a school uniform is now stylish, appropriate, and modern. Forget about stereotypes — now it's a trend that can be easily incorporated into your everyday wardrobe.

This winter, many fashionistas did away with tights and opted for socks instead. And not just for warmth, but for style. They go well with spring clothes, adding interesting details to the look. And most importantly, they are affordable. It is not necessary to spend large sums of money on fashion accessories when the trend can be picked up for a few UAH (USD — Ed.).

Trend for socks under shoes

To make your look really stylish, it is important to choose the right socks. You should pay attention to:

Material quality — the fabric should look neat;

— the fabric should look neat; Length — fashionable models cover the ankle, they can be slightly lowered or easily wrapped up;

— fashionable models cover the ankle, they can be slightly lowered or easily wrapped up; Color — dark graphite looks more elegant than classic black, and white lace socks create a vintage mood and go well with brown shoes.

Do not be afraid to play with contrasts — when socks are different in color from your shoes, the look becomes fresher and more modern.

An original combination of shoes and socks. Photo: Freepik

Today, socks go well with any kind of heel: slingbacks, pumps, sandals, or strappy shoes. This technique has a long history: back in the 90s, Versace and Prada focused on socks in their collections.

And now it is back again, but in a lighter, more casual version. A subtle hint of negligence, a play with color and length — and the image immediately comes to life.

Sandals with socks. Photo: Freepik

In spring, this fashionable technique is a real find. It adds freshness to old things, doesn't require significant costs, and definitely attracts attention.

