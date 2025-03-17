Trendy Ukrainian shoe models that will suit any look

Shoes. Photo: Freepik

It's always a pleasure to update your spring-summer wardrobe, especially when it comes to shoes. This season, Ukrainian brands have prepared really interesting options — from comfortable sneakers to romantic ballet flats.

Vogue collected all the most relevant shoes that are definitely worth trying on right now.

Trendy shoe models for 2025

Floral mules and ballet flats for delicate looks

This spring, lightness and romance are in fashion. Minimalist mules decorated with voluminous flowers look very elegant — like real spring on your feet. And if you want something even more delicate, you should look at ballet flats with lace and satin ribbon. Hvoya has just such ballet flats — the balletcore aesthetic that goes so well with light dresses and skirts.

Hvoya. Photo: Vogue

Shoes in red

Shoes in juicy red have become a real hit. Eternity Shoes offers shoes with T-straps and a heart-shaped cutout — very romantic and bright at the same time. Slingbacks by AMG Shoes with transparent details and heart decor have a similar mood. They will definitely not go unnoticed.

Eternity Shoes. Photo: Vogue

Animal print — bold but stylish

Do you like accents? Try something with a predatory print. Artell Shoes' leopard-patterned clogs look bold but very trendy. And Emmelie Delage made zebra-style sneakers — a great combination with basic things. If such options seem too bold, you can always choose satin mules with flowers from Lookie Atelier — also fashionable, but more delicate.

Artell Shoes. Photo: Vogue

Baby Blue

One of the most trendy shades of the season is soft blue. It refreshes the look and goes well with classic colors such as beige, black, brown, and even deep burgundy.

Kachorovska. Photo: Vogue

Kachorovska offers elegant shoes with straps in this color, and Te Shoes has elegant suede oxfords that will suit both business and casual outfits.

