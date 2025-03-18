How to wear the most fashionable 2025 spring shoes — Kate Moss is in trend

Kate Moss. Photo: video screenshot

British supermodel and actress Kate Moss is back in the game — and it seems that she is once again dictating what is fashionable this spring. For Paris Fashion Week, she chose a style that has long been her trademark: skinny jeans, a leather jacket, and, most interestingly, platform mules. Her look once again shows a touch of boho — the same light, relaxed style that combines freedom, casual elegance, and a bit of rock and roll.

Vogue writes about it.

Why the famous model focused on boho style in her look

It should be noted that boho is at the peak of popularity again. But now it has a new look: no fringes, no heavy belts, and no excessive theatrics. Instead, it's all about natural materials, simple cut, and calm shades. The main accent is comfortable pairs of shoes — with wooden soles, on a platform, in retro style. This is no longer just a trend, but a real must-have of the season.

Image by Kate Moss. Photo: Vogue

Last year, fashionistas drew attention to the Maxime sandals from the Chloé collection. Their design immediately caught the fancy of everyone who appreciates style and comfort. This year, mules and clogs have once again taken over street style news. They go well with jeans, skirts, or minimalist dresses and add a little character to every look.

Frame. Photo: Vogue

And for those who don't want to wear high heels, there are nice options. For example, comfortable Isabel Marant mules with wooden soles or even rubber clogs, which Meghan Markle likes to wear. The main thing is to find your match. And believe me, you will definitely find it.

