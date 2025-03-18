Trendy Leather Jacket for Spring 2025 — Which Jacket to choose

A woman in a leather jacket. Photo: Freepik

Sometimes you look at a jacket, and it's just beautiful: the color is perfect, the style looks like it just came out of a fashion show, and it fits well. But as soon as you look closer, you see the hood, and all the style immediately disappears.

Anti-trend leather jackets in 2025

Yes, it sounds strange because we are used to the idea that a hood is comfortable, practical, and sometimes even beautiful. But not this time, because for the 2025 season, the fashion is clear: no hoods on leather outerwear. This rule applies not only to leather jackets, but also to long leather coats and raincoats.

Even the best fabric or the perfect color won't save the look if there's an unnecessary hood sticking out of the top. It just adds weight, distorts the silhouette and makes it look like a jacket from the last decade.

This spring, leather jackets with clear geometry are in fashion:

wide shoulders;

loose fit;

a slightly rough, almost masculine cut is exactly what is in trend now.

Oversized doesn't mean "big and baggy" anymore, it's about balance — the jacket should have a structured look, emphasize confidence, and not create the effect of a sports hoodie.

Why the hood ruins the look

Because it adds to the image of randomness, as if someone just put it on "to be there". Whereas a fashionable jacket should look well put together, clean and slightly austere. In addition, hoods often have other questionable elements like a weird zipper, the wrong lining, or too thin leather.

And one more thing: Salespeople can say anything they want: "This is from the new collection", "This model is popular in Europe", "It will be relevant for several more seasons". But the reality is different: in the fashion world, little things mean a lot. And if the hood is a thing of the past, this jacket will quickly lose its appeal.

How to choose a trendy leather jacket

No unnecessary details — nothing distracting; Minimalism in accessories — neat zippers, buttons, no massive buckles; High-quality leather — matte or with a slight sheen, but not lacquered; Silhouette — free, straight or slightly oversized, with a clear shoulder line.

So the next time you're standing in a store holding a nice leather jacket in your hands, take another look — if it has a hood, put it back on the rack. Fashion is in the details.

