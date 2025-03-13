The perfect shoes for 70s style trousers — the 4 best options

Jeans. Photo: Freepik

Fashion, as you know, loves to come back. And now it's the turn of the 70s style — a time of freedom, experiments, and bright images. Flared trousers are at the peak of popularity again, and in the spring and summer of 202,5 they will become the main element of the wardrobe. But it's one thing to stay on trend and quite another to create a successful look. Not only the outfit is important here, but also what you wear.

Vogue explained in more detail what we are talking about.

Do you remember Cher's style? She was a real icon of that time. Her looks are a mixture of courage and sophistication. Her arsenal included glittery trousers, printed models, and simple white flares, which she combined with light sandals. She knew how to wear flares in a way that I want to repeat today.

And if you look at the spring-summer 2025 shows, it becomes clear: designers clearly know which shoes work best with flares.

What shoes are suitable for flared trousers?

Flat sandals in boho style

If you want lightness and a bit of bohemian mood, this is the way to go. For example, the H&M collection has trousers that fit the hips and then gradually widen. They are perfectly matched with sandals with decorative bows or flowers for a delicate and relaxed look.

H&. Photo: Vogue

Ballet flats are back in the game

Yes, classic ballet flats are back. And now they are worn not only with dresses, but also with flared trousers with wild prints — zebra, leopard or something even bolder. You can add a simple T-shirt and a crescent-shaped bag — and the look is ready.

Tory Burch. Photo: Vogue

Platforms

It's simple: the higher the platform, the stronger the 70s echo. Versace shows how impressive a leather flared boot looks when paired with chunky sandals. This is an option for those who are not afraid to stand out.

Versace. Photo: Vogue

White ankle boots

Ideal for cropped culottes that reveal the shoes.

Bottega Veneta. Photo: Vogue

These ankle boots are a real trump card in your wardrobe: they are suitable for both everyday and evening wear. Laconic but stylish.

