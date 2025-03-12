The legendary trainers of the 90s conquer the fashion world again

A girl in stylish trainers. Photo: Freepik

It seems that fashion from the 90s is not going to disappear — and we don’t mind at all. But we wonder why everyone is thinking about Converse again right now? The same black Chuck Taylor All Star that Gwyneth Paltrow, Winona Ryder, and Drew Barrymore once wore are back at the peak of popularity. And these are not just sneakers — it’s a whole style story that can easily fit into today’s wardrobe.

Vogue writes about it.

What shoes have become popular over the years

Yes, Converse is more often associated with grunge, but their real advantage is their versatility. These high-top sneakers can be easily combined with anything: a leather jacket and classic jeans, a delicate lace dress, or even a preppy vest and shirt. And it always looks cool.

In fact, Converse has never disappeared altogether. It’s just that over the past few years, they have been talked about loudly again. Kaia Gerber has been constantly wearing her Hi-Top Chuck Taylors since 2020, and Kendall Jenner, Dakota Johnson, and Olivia Rodrigo regularly go out in them. And if we add to this the collaborations with Billie Eilish and advertising campaigns with Charli XCX, we have a fact: Converse has officially returned to the fashion throne.

How to wear high Converse this spring

Oversized leather bomber jacket + sweatshirt

This look is the perfect mix of rebellion and comfort. The bomber jacket adds a 90s vibe, while the sweatshirt makes the outfit casual. Add Converse, and you’re already on trend.

Stylish look with a leather jacket. Photo: Vogue

White T-shirt + straight jeans

A simple but always relevant option. Clean denim, a basic T-shirt and the same black trainers is a formula that always works.

Black trainers. Photo: Vogue

White lace dress

It’s a play on contrast: the delicacy of the fabric and the boldness of the sneakers create a very stylish effect.

Black trainers. Photo: Vogue

Perfect for spring — light, fresh, unusual.

Earlier, we wrote about the main shoe trend that came from Europe.

We also told you what sneakers everyone will be looking for this spring.