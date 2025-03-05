90s style is back — what will be relevant in 2025

A girl in a 90s look. Photo: Freepik

Spring has already sprung, and with it, most people want to forget about heavy coats and dress lighter. But the weather can be a bit of a surprise, and to avoid becoming a victim of spring hypothermia, there is a stylish way out — layered grunge. This is not just a fashion trend but also a practical way to dress warmly without losing style.

What trend will be especially popular this spring?

Imagine: the jacket over the hoodie, the hoodie over the shirt, and the shirt loosely tied at the waist. Or a bomber jacket over a kilt skirt over trousers. These are the looks that flooded the streets during the Paris and Copenhagen fashion weeks, and the designers have confirmed it once again: The 90s are back, and plaid is the main character of the season.

The main feature is a flannel shirt. This element is again at the peak of popularity because it is easy to combine. For example, you can simply tie it around your waist over your jeans, just like it was done back in the 90s. This detail became an integral part of the looks on the catwalks of Acne Studios, Burberry, Tommy Hilfiger, and Bottega Veneta.

But the plaid is not only about everyday style. If you add a stylish jacket or an interesting skirt to a plaid shirt, you can create an original look even for a party. And most importantly — no discomfort due to the spring temperature swings.

So, in spring 2025, you can safely experiment with multi-layering. The main thing is not to be afraid to mix prints and textures, because grunge will be even bolder and more interesting in the new season.

