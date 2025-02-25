Fashion of the 90s is back — cult trends in the new look

Stylish girl. Photo: Freepik

If you watch old TV series or photos with nostalgia and find yourself thinking that the style of those times was truly special, then we have great news — 90s fashion is back! Everything that once seemed unforgettable is back at the peak of popularity: slip dresses, faux fur coats, high knee-highs, chunky shoes, and accessories that have become iconic.

What will be in fashion this year?

Platform

Platform shoes are once again conquering the catwalks and streets of fashion capitals. In the 90s, this trend was made famous by the Spice Girls and supermodels, among whom Naomi Campbell’s fall at the Vivienne Westwood show due to an 8cm platform was particularly memorable. However, even this did not hinder her career — she simply got up and continued to parade.

Today, designers such as Prada and Tibi are bringing this trend back to their collections, proving that the platform adds not only centimeters but also character to the look.

Platform shoes. Photo from Instagram

Faux fur

Real fur lost popularity back in the 90s due to the active fight for animal rights. But it doesn’t mean that stylish fur coats have disappeared — on the contrary, they have been replaced by bright faux fur models. Colored fur coats are the perfect choice for those who want to attract attention. And today this trend is back on top!

Faux fur. Photo from Instagram

Knee-high tights

It’s hard to imagine the 90s without classic knee-highs. They became iconic thanks to the cult film Headless, and today this wardrobe item is back in trend thanks to brands like Sandy Liang. You can combine them with ballet flats, loafers, or even heels. They add elegance, light retro charm, and unique style to the look.

Knee-high tights. Photo from Instagram

Crabs for hair

An accessory that was impossible to avoid in the 90s is making a comeback. Everyone from schoolgirls to movie stars wore hair crabs, and today they are available in a variety of forms — from laconic to bright and even designer models. This is the perfect accessory that allows you to quickly create a stylish hairstyle and stay in trend.

Crabs for hair. Photo from Instagram

Rough boots

If you can imagine the 90s in one shoe, it’s undoubtedly Dr Martens. The massive boots have become a symbol of the rebellious spirit popularised by grunge culture.

Rough boots. Photo from Instagram

They perfectly match any outfit: from jeans with holes to light dresses.

