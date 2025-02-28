A multi-layered skirt — the ideal choice for spring 2025

A girl in a skirt. Photo: Freepik

If you can combine trousers with a skirt, why not try wearing two or even three skirts simultaneously? This spring, multi-layered skirts are not just a trend but a real challenge to fashion standards. Forget about the usual models — it’s time to experiment and create interesting combinations that look like you’ve just left a top designer show.

Novyny.LIVE will tell you more about the new trend.

How to complement a multi-layered skirt

Double, triple — as many as you like

After a period of minimalism and micro-skirts, fashion is returning to multi-layering. Imagine how spectacular a combination of a light silk skirt with a thicker knitted one or a playful flounced skirt over a smooth satin one will look. And if earlier, this style might have seemed too bold, now it is the main accent of the season.

A multi-layered skirt. Photo from Instagram

Designers have already supported the trend

Fashion houses presented this style at their spring-summer 2025 shows. Some preferred bright colors — yellow, green, red, while others relied on a mix of prints: peas, checks, stripes. The main thing is not to be afraid to experiment.

A stylish skirt. Photo from Instagram

How to wear a multi-layered skirt

It’s simple! If you want a more elegant look, wear a lace skirt combo and add a thicker straight model on top. This will not only look stylish but also keep you warm on chilly days. Complete the look with a long jacket or coat, and you’re ready to conquer the streets with your unique style.

Multi-layering is not just about trends, it’s about freedom of expression. So feel free to combine your favourite skirts and create your own fashion stories!

Earlier, we wrote about which fashionable skirts will conquer everyone this spring.

We also told you which mini skirts are in trend this year.