Universal shoes that will make you forget about your favorite sneakers and loafers

Finding a pair of shoes that is comfortable, versatile, and stylish at the same time is not an easy task. But this spring, flat shoes made of soft leather or suede will be a favorite on this list. They combine something from loafers, uggs, and classic derbies and look as if someone has modernized their grandfather’s loafers, adding a modern touch.

What makes this shoe model special?

Those who have already tested this model note its versatility. These shoes are equally comfortable for a walk, in the office, and even at a social event. They go well with jeans, classic suit trousers, and even long skirts. It seems that the perfect pair of shoes has finally appeared that allows you to sacrifice neither style nor comfort.

Calvin Klein autumn-winter 2025/2026. Photo: Vogue

If it seems like a new trend, don’t jump to conclusions. The model known as the Wallabee appeared in the 1950s thanks to Nathan Clarke. It quickly became a cult — first in Jamaica, then in New York, and in the 80s, it was an integral part of rappers’ style. Then this pair disappeared from the radar, but now it’s back in big fashion.

CLARKS. Photo: Vogue

The popularity of these boots is evidenced by the fact that they have been included in the collections of Calvin Klein, Hermès, and Emporio Armani. This is a serious claim to must-have status. With the arrival of spring, the demand for them will only grow, because it’s almost impossible to find a more versatile pair that goes with everything.

