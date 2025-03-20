The most fashionable spring 2025 shoes — the trend you can't pass by

A girl in sandals. Photo: Freepik

Tanga sandals are back in fashion — it's as if they've just taken a stylish break and are now back to become a favorite again. In the 90s and 2000s, they were already stars — first as a complement to laconic minimalism, then as a symbol of bold Y2K style. And now they're back on the catwalks, on Instagram, and on the streets. Everything is in fashion — from classic models to shiny metallic, soft versions and kitten heels.

Vogue told us more about it.

What to wear with trendy shoes this season

Classic tanga

Simple leather sandals with thin straps can be easily combined with a fitted midi skirt. Minimal details — maximum effect. A lightweight t-shirt or jacket completes the look. Ideal for those who appreciate restrained elegance.

Stylish look. Photo: Vogue

Business style, but with a twist

Who said that tanga sandals are only for parties? Feel free to add them to your suits. For example, classic black heeled sandals plus a striped suit with trousers — and you are no longer just an office lady, but a stylish streetstyle heroine.

Business style. Photo: Vogue

Crochet

This duo definitely deserves a like. The crochet dress and leather sandals look light, delicate and slightly bohemian. The white color of the dress is the perfect backdrop for accentuating the shoes.

Crochet dress. Photo: Vogue

Kitten heels + white look

Mini-heels are back in the top. If you choose tanga sandals with kitten heels, they will harmoniously match a white midi skirt. Add a basic T-shirt with a logo and you have a simple but very stylish look.

An easy look for a walk around the city. Photo: Vogue

These sandals are like a white shirt: they go with everything. And most importantly, they are here again to remind us that simplicity is always in fashion, and details make all the difference.

Earlier we wrote about what shoes will be the most popular this season.

We also reported on shoes from Ukrainian manufacturers, which are also worthy of attention.