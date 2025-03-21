Cult Return of the adidas Superstar — Everyone Wears It in 2025

A woman wearing sneakers. Photo: Freepik

Adidas is back in the fashion spotlight. After the high-profile return of the Samba, Gazelle and Taekwondo models, the brand is reviving another legend — the Superstar. These historic sneakers are back in vogue, as evidenced by Adriana Lima wearing them on the streets of Milan during Fall/Winter 2025/2026 Fashion Week, Vogue reports.

Which shoes have come to symbolize an entire era?

They first appeared in the 1960s as basketball shoes designed for the American market. Initially, adidas worked to gain popularity in Europe with the Stan Smith, which made the brand famous thanks to tennis player Robert Ayer. But the Superstar was made for a different game — basketball — and it worked.

These sneakers got their name for a reason. In the 1968-1969 season, the Boston Celtics won the NBA championship wearing the Superstar, and after that, the model became a real hit. Over time, these sneakers have gone far beyond the gym and into youth fashion.

Stylish look with sneakers. Photo: Vogue

In the 80s, the Superstar became part of the hip-hop culture. The band Run DMC wore it without laces, making it a cult favorite. Street style, music and fashion merged into one image — Superstar became recognizable all over the world.

Interestingly, even designers have not stayed away. In 2003, Nigo, the founder of the Japanese brand A Bathing Ape, created his own version called Super Ape Star. And in 2020, the Prada fashion house unveiled its interpretation of Superstar.

Adidas Superstar sneakers. Photo: Vogue

The classic look, legendary silhouette, signature rubber toe and three adidas stripes are back in style. Celebrities, influencers and stylists are wearing the Superstar and confidently reclaiming its iconic status.

This is not just a return. It's a reminder that real things don't age — they become more valuable over time.

