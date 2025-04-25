Dictionary in your eyes — Ray-Ban Meta AI smart glasses received an online translator feature

A girl is wearing Ray-Ban Meta AI smart glasses. Photo: screenshot/Meta

Meta has rolled out the live translation feature, which was announced at Meta Connect 2024 last year, to all markets where Ray-Ban smart glasses are sold. From now on, the owners of the gadget can communicate with English, French, Italian, and Spanish speakers and hear the translation in a convenient format.

The Verge writes about it.

Advertisement

Everything we know about the new features of Ray-Ban Meta AI smart glasses

To use the translator without Wi-Fi or mobile internet, it is enough to download the language pack in advance, and then the feature will work offline, which is especially convenient when travelling abroad.

Recently, the brand launched the updated Ray-Ban Meta Skyler in glossy "chalky grey" color with photochromic sapphire Transitions lenses. In addition, the classic glossy black frame can now be ordered with clear or green lenses.

Meta also announced other new products that will soon be available to a wider audience. The Live AI feature allows the Meta AI assistant to see the world around it in real time and engage in a more natural dialogue with the user. The company is also working on the ability to send and receive private messages, photos, audio, and video calls from Instagram using the glasses, similar to the existing integration with WhatsApp, Messenger, and built-in messengers for Android and iOS.

Support for Spotify, Amazon Music, Shazam, and Apple Music is expanding beyond the US and Canada. However, only users with the default language set to English will be able to ask Meta AI to play a track or tell them more about a song.

Meta AI, which was launched in the UK this month, will be available in all supported EU countries next week. The company is also planning to officially launch Ray-Ban smart glasses in Mexico, India, and the United Arab Emirates, but has not yet announced the exact dates.

As a reminder, Meta is seriously monitoring changes that may appear in WhatsApp Messenger. It also took AI in the app seriously, and now the company plans to integrate it to rewrite text.

We also wrote that Meta is developing an AI training chip that will be part of its efforts to reduce dependence on suppliers. If the tests are successful, the company plans to increase production.