Meta wants to connect the U.S. and India with the world's longest Internet cable — How long is it?

The tech company Meta (which owns Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp) has announced the launch of the Waterworth project, which involves the construction of a 50,000 km long subsea cable. This number exceeds the length of the Earth's equator. Meta notes that the new network will help expand the capabilities of artificial intelligence and provide higher bandwidth thanks to 24 pairs of optical fibers, which is more than most modern systems (8-16 pairs).

This was reported by The Guardian.

What is known about the Waterworth project

"Project Waterworth will bring industry-leading connectivity to the US, India, Brazil, South Africa, and other key regions. This project will enable greater economic cooperation, facilitate digital inclusion, and open opportunities for technological development," Meta blog.

The company adds that in India, where major investments in digital infrastructure are already underway, the Waterworth cable system will be able to accelerate the country's transition to a digital economy.

Meta also noted that over the past decade, it has completed more than 20 subsea cable projects with partners.

The UK currently has approximately 60 submarine cables, which carry 99% of all data connecting the UK to the rest of the world. In total, more than 95% of the world's Internet traffic is carried by subsea cables. This raises concerns about their vulnerability to potential attack or damage, particularly during geopolitical crises.

In January, NATO announced additional measures to monitor ships in the Baltic Sea following last year's incidents involving critical infrastructure. And the UK Parliamentary National Security Committee has asked for evidence of the country's ability to adequately protect undersea cables and is assessing the country's overall level of resilience in the event of large-scale and prolonged disruptions.

