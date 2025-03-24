WhatsApp to introduce AI for text rewriting — how the new feature will work

The WhatsApp messenger application on a smartphone screen. Photo: Unsplash

Meta is taking changes to WhatsApp, the messenger used by billions of people around the world, very seriously. The company has been mostly cautious about what AI features it can introduce to the app, and now it appears that it will add an AI-based text rewriting feature.

It was reported by Android Authority.

How will the WhatsApp rewrite feature work?

Analysis of the executable APK file helps to predict the features that may appear in the messenger in the future based on the unfinished code. However, it is possible that such features may not be included in the public release.

WhatsApp version v2.25.8.5 contains code that indicates that work is underway on an AI-powered writing feature that could be used in the app.

Users will see the Pencil button right above the Send button when they are typing in a text field. Clicking on this button will open a text editor, allowing the user to potentially rewrite the text in different styles using AI. Currently, clicking on this option opens a blank bottom sheet, which definitely indicates a work in progress.

WhatsApp rewrite text feature. Photo: Android Authority

Given the existing code in the app, in the future WhatsApp users will be able to rewrite text using AI, and the following options will be available:

Funny;

Proofread;

Puns;

Rephrase;

Sarcastic;

Shorter;

Spooky;

Supportive.

It is assumed that Proofread will proofread and spell check the text, while the others are intended to change the style and tone of the message. It is not yet officially known how this feature will work and whether Meta will introduce it in the future.

