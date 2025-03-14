Meta launched monetization on Facebook — how to make money on content

The social network Facebook on a smartphone screen. Photo: Unsplash

Meta encourages people to create content on its Facebook platform. The company has announced that authors participating in the Content Monetization program have the opportunity to earn money from viewing their stories.

Engadget writes about it.

How does Facebook's new monetization program work?

Getting paid to share photos and videos you post to your Stories can be an easy way to make money from content. According to Meta, you can make money from this all over the world, and the content must be publicly available to monetize.

Authors can apply on Meta's website if they have not yet participated in the monetization program.

This program is not the first attempt by Meta to encourage authors to publish content on its platform. For example, in January, the company announced its bonus program, which offered USD 5,000 to content creators who were already present on another social platform. To qualify, they had to post a certain number of photos and videos on Instagram and Facebook.

The timing of the launch of the monetization program coincides with the fact that some creators may soon lose access to TikTok, so Meta is interested in attracting them to its platform. Although the Trump administration has temporarily saved the TikTok app, Meta has no plans to stop and wants to make the most of it.

