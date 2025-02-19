Facebook will delete live streams after 30 days — how to save your videos

On the table next to the laptop is a smartphone with an open Facebook application. Photo: Unsplash

Facebook will begin deleting users’ live stream recordings 30 days after they have been streamed, starting on February 19. Users who will be live-streaming after this date should upload their videos to save them before the 30-day period expires. Alternatively, you can share your videos on your profile as Reels, although you will have to adjust the recordings to fit the format limitations, which allow only 90 seconds.

The Verge reported it.

How to save your live stream recordings

Meta reports that the changes are being implemented because most live video views occur within the first few weeks after the stream, and to bring its retention policy in line with industry standards and ensure that it provides the most up-to-date live video to all Facebook users.

All previously recorded live stream videos older than 30 days will also be deleted. However, users will receive an email and in-app notification before their videos are permanently deleted. After receiving the notification, users will be given 90 days to upload or share the video. Facebook plans to remove old posts in several stages over the coming months.

Facebook also provides several tools for downloading videos individually or all videos at once. After receiving a notification, you can request to download all videos for the selected period. You can also choose to transfer the videos directly to cloud services such as Dropbox or Google Drive.

How to upload your live streams to Facebook. Photo: screenshot/The Verge

How to upload your live streams to Facebook. Photo: screenshot/The Verge

How to upload your live streams to Facebook. Photo: screenshot/The Verge 1 / 3

To save specific videos, you can go to your Activity Log, filter by Your Live Videos category, and select the dates you want to watch and download the video. You can also go to the Video or Live Streams tab on your profile, page, or Meta Business Suite, select a video, play it in full screen, and then click on the ellipsis to download the video.

Finally, if you don’t have time to download, you can postpone the process, which gives you an additional six months to keep the video. To do this, click on the notification, select "learn more", and choose "postpone".

As a reminder, Meta, the company that owns Facebook, plans to build the 50,000-km-long submarine internet cable. The new network will facilitate the development of artificial intelligence and provide higher bandwidth thanks to 24 pairs of optical fibers.

We also wrote that Mark Zuckerberg, the founder of Meta, made a bold prediction about Artificial Intelligence. According to him, in 2025, the neural network could replace mid-level programmers in the labor market.