How much do apartments in Italy cost in April 2025? Milan, Rome, Calabria and other cities

The city of Manarola in Italy. Photo: Unsplash

In April 2025, the Italian real estate market is showing steady price growth, driven by high demand, limited supply and the impact of short-term rentals. Apartment prices vary by region and type of housing, which creates significant differences between the most expensive and least expensive cities in the country.

According to the Immobiliare portal, the most expensive apartments are traditionally concentrated in Milan, Venice, Florence and Rome, while southern regions such as Calabria or Basilicata offer more affordable options.

Milan

Milan remains the most expensive city in Italy due to its status as a financial capital, high demand and limited supply. The highest prices are in the center (Brera, Porta Nuova, Quadrilatero della Moda).

One-room apartment (30-45 sq. m): 238 000-339 000 euros.

One-bedroom apartment (45-90 sq. m): 425 000-520 000 euros.

Two-bedroom apartment (100+ sq. m.): from 590,000 euros.

Milan. Photo: Unsplash

Venice

Venice attracts tourists and investors, which keeps prices high, especially in the central areas (San Marco, Cannaregio).

One-room apartment: from 115,000 euros.

One-bedroom apartment: 225 000-300 000 euros.

Two-bedroom apartment: from 450,000 euros.

Venice. Photo: Unsplash

Florence

Florence, the cultural capital of Tuscany, is popular with foreign buyers, which affects prices in the historic center.

One-room apartment: 100,000-150,000 euros.

One-bedroom apartment: 200,000-280,000 euros.

Two-bedroom apartment: from 350,000 euros.

Florence. Photo: Unsplash

Rome

The Italian capital offers a wide range of prices, from premium apartments in Trastevere to affordable options on the outskirts.

One-room apartment: 97,000-119,000 euros.

One-bedroom apartment: 180,000-250,000 euros.

Two-bedroom: from 350,000 euros.

Rome. Photo: Unsplash

Naples

Naples offers more affordable prices, but demand is growing due to the revival of the secondary real estate market.

One-room apartment: from 55,000 euros.

One-bedroom apartment: 110,000-180,000 euros.

Two-bedroom apartment: from 340,000 euros.

Naples. Photo: Unsplash

Calabria

Calabria is one of the cheapest regions of Italy, popular among those looking for budget accommodation or renovation property.

One-room apartment: 25,000-35,000 euros.

One-bedroom apartment: 60,000-80,000 euros.

Two-bedroom apartment: from 120,000 euros.

Калабрія. Фото: Unsplash

Other cheap regions (Molise, Basilicata, Abruzzo)

These regions offer the lowest prices, especially in rural areas or small towns such as Caltanisetta or Biella.

One-room apartment: from 25,000 euros.

One-bedroom apartment: from 60,000 euros.

Two-bedroom apartment: from 120,000-150,000 euros.

Molise. Photo: Unsplash

Experts predict that housing prices in Italy will continue to rise in the near future, especially in cities with high demand and limited supply. In particular, Milan is expected to see further growth in prices for the sale and rental of housing.

