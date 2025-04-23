TOP 10 world's most expensive real estate cities

Monaco. Photo: Unsplash

Housing in megacities has long been a matter not only of comfort, but also of status, investment, and prestige. In 2025, the luxury real estate market continues to impress with sky-high prices, where a square meter costs more than the average annual salary in many countries. Analysts have ranked the cities where buying a home in prestigious neighborhoods requires a fortune. From Monaco to Los Angeles, these are the world's most expensive cities.

According to the Daily Express, the luxury real estate market remains resilient despite global challenges. Analysts at Henley & Partners, an international consultancy, predict that Monaco and New York will continue to lead the way for a long time to come. Cities such as Dubai and Singapore could soon enter the top ten due to growing demand. For most people, these cities will remain a dream, but for the wealthiest, they are an arena for investment and luxury.

Monaco: The Kingdom of Luxury and Records

Monaco confidently holds the top spot in the ranking of the most expensive real estate markets. The average price per square meter reaches $38,800. Famous for its Monte Carlo casino, yachts and Formula 1 racing, the principality attracts the world's richest people.

More than 40% of Monaco's population are millionaires, so the demand for luxury homes is always high. The compact territory and limited amount of land only fuel prices.

Monaco. Photo: Unsplash

New York: the American dream for millions

New York, the financial and cultural center of the United States, ranks second. The average price per square meter is $27,500. Manhattan neighborhoods like the Upper East Side or Tribeca remain a magnet for investors and celebrities.

Skyscrapers overlooking Central Park or the Hudson River are not only homes, but also status symbols. The demand for real estate in New York is stable despite economic fluctuations.

New York City. Photo: Unsplash

Hong Kong: compactness and sky-high prices

Hong Kong ranks third with a price of $26,300 per square meter. High population density, limited territory and status as an Asian financial center make real estate in this city one of the most expensive.

The Victoria Peak area is the most desirable for elite buyers willing to pay for panoramic views and prestige.

Hong Kong. Photo: Unsplash

London: the timeless classic

London, the financial capital of Europe, ranks fourth. Prices for luxury apartments in Kensington, Chelsea or Mayfair range from $25,000 to $30,000 per square foot.

London's historic heritage, stable economy and appeal to international investors ensure its place at the top. Even after Brexit, the demand for property in the city has not diminished.

London. Photo.: Unsplash

Saint Jean Cap Ferrat: the pearl of the Riviera

Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, a resort town on the French Riviera, rounds out the top five. This paradise, where a square meter costs about $24,000, attracts the rich with luxurious villas and Mediterranean charm.

Limited supply and the exclusivity of the location put real estate here out of reach for most.

Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat. Photo: Unsplash

The rest of the rating: from Paris to Los Angeles

The second half of the list is also impressive.

Paris, France. A city of fashion and culture, where luxury apartments in the 16th arrondissement or near the Champs Elysees cost $22,000-25,000 per square meter.

Paris. Photo: Unsplash

Sydney, Australia. Beach areas, such as Bondi, attract a price of about $20,000 per square meter.

Sydney. Photo: Unsplash

Palm Beach, USA. A Florida paradise for the wealthy with prices at $19,500 per square meter.

Palm Beach. Photo: Unsplash

Miami Beach, USA. Popularity among investors is driving prices up to $19,000 per square meter.

Miami Beach. Photo: Freepik

Los Angeles, USA. Hollywood Hills and Beverly Hills round out the list with a cost of $18,500 per square meter.

Los Angeles. Photo: Unsplash

Why prices are so high

The cost of real estate in these cities depends on several factors:

Limited supply. In Monaco or Hong Kong, the lack of free land makes every square meter worth its weight in gold;

Investor demand. International buyers consider luxury housing as a reliable investment;

Prestige and status. Housing in London or New York is not only about square meters, but also about belonging to the elite;

Infrastructure. Developed economy, cultural life and security increase the attractiveness of these cities.

