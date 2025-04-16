Style, comfort and trends in Justin Bieber's living room — photo

Justin Bieber. Photo: Reuters

Celebrity homes are often luxurious, but not always cozy. Justin Bieber's living room is an exception. It doesn't scream with pathos, but at first glance it makes you want to stay. Thanks to a special detail, an ordinary room becomes a center of warmth.

According to Homes & gardens, the main accent of Bieber's living room is a 1970s-style sectional sofa designed by French designer Pierre Paulin. Its design belongs to the type of conversation pit, or "seating for conversations". Such a sofa seems to have been created so that everyone present can see each other, sit comfortably and have leisurely conversations.

"Modular sofas are a great way to create a conversation pit at home, with each section being able to be tailored to your specific lifestyle and spatial requirements," says Sofa Club interior expert Monica Puccio.

She emphasizes that the popularity of this type of furniture is growing rapidly. Celebrities — from Kim Kardashian to Frank Ocean — love them, and they are increasingly appearing in the interiors of modern homes.

Inspiration from the past: why the style of the 70s is making a comeback

The fact that an element from the 70s heritage plays a key role in the interior of Bieber's living room is no coincidence.

"The revival of the '70s sofa can be explained by the popularity of maximalism and the desire to add more expressive objects to the home," explains Monica Puccio.

This reflects a global trend: modern interiors are moving away from sterile minimalism and gravitating towards forms that evoke emotions. A sectional sofa with recesses is just such an object.

The key to coziness: soft shapes and organicism

In addition to the sofa, experts note another trend — curved furniture. It is not only about aesthetics, but also about psychological comfort. Curved shapes are associated with nature, smoothness, and safety. In combination with muted colors and natural fabrics, they make the living room a place where you want to breathe deeper.

Justin Bieber in the living room. Photo: justinbieber/Instagram

Bieber seems to have intuitively followed these principles. The interior of his living room is dominated by calm shades, and soft textures set the pace for calm and tranquility.

What you can borrow for your own home

The interior of a singer's living room can be easily adapted to a regular home. Here are some ideas:

Choose a sectional sofa with soft shapes. It is not only practical, but also gives the impression of a hug;

Avoid unnecessary decor. Comfort is not an accumulation of things, but a harmony of form, color and space;

Pay attention to the arrangement of furniture. The seat should "invite" to a dialog, not repel with severity.

Why this living room works: a formula of simplicity and emotionality

All the elements of Bieber's living room — from the sofa to the palette — are united by one goal: to make the space a place for lively, sincere communication. There is no luxury screaming here, no technology dominating, no humanity lost. This is a space that breathes warmth. That's why it stands out so much among the glossy interiors of other celebrities, designers say.

