Interior design — What an interesting solution Barack and Michelle Obama opted for (photo)

Michelle and Barack Obama.

The interior of Barack and Michelle Obama's living room has long been considered a model of restrained luxury, but one seemingly simple element — a cream accent chair — really resonated with designers. It became the perfect center of the composition, uniting the rest of the details into a harmonious space that radiates warmth, comfort and sophistication at the same time.

According to Homes and gardens magazine, the color of the chair is not random. Cream shades continue to be a favorite of interior designers around the world. And Michelle Obama's choice only confirms this trend, says interior designer Paulina Wojas.

"Its soft, simple tone can create a calming and inviting space; however, a neutral chair can be enhanced by layering textures and vibrant hues for a bolder statement," said the expert.

The versatility of this color makes it easy to adapt to any style, from classic to Scandinavian minimalism. And in Obama's living room, the cream-colored armchair is not just a piece of furniture, but an aesthetic "anchor" in the room.

Details that set the atmosphere

The wife of the 44th President of the United States combined the central object with:

A carpet with a red pattern that adds depth and character;

A wooden coffee table made of dark wood, which creates a visual contrast;

Flowers that add lightness and natural texture;

Diffused lighting that emphasizes the softness of the creamy surfaces.

The whole composition looks deeply thought out, but at the same time relaxed. This is exactly the effect that many designers are trying to recreate in modern living spaces.

How to create a similar accent at home

According to Vohas, the secret to success is simplicity.

"'Opt for textured cushions and throws with colours and patterns to add visual interest. Placing a rug underneath the chair is a great way to add warmth and texture. Use the chair’s surroundings to enhance it; for example, hang a wall art near it and place a side table and lamp beside it. This creates a stylish and cosy aesthetic, emphasising the accent chair as the focal piece of the room," says the designer.

Focus not only on the chair itself, but also on the visual balance around it. Light colors work well in small rooms, adding airiness. And additional textures — wood, wool, cotton — will only enhance the cozy effect.

Tips for creating a centerpiece in the interior

Choose a neutral shade for the main piece of furniture — this gives you the flexibility to change the decor.

Combine textures rather than colors — it adds depth without visual noise.

Create a composition around the accent — a carpet, a lamp, art on the wall.

Lighting is a key ally: warm light enhances coziness.

Do not overload the space — let the object "breathe".

It is worth noting that celebrity homes often demonstrate luxury, but do not always give a feeling of comfort. However, Justin Bieber's living room is a pleasant exception. Despite the lack of excessive pathos, it immediately makes you want to stay.

Selena Gomez's kitchen is not only striking in appearance — it is an example of a functional and thoughtful space. The centerpiece is two kitchen islands in different materials: one in white marble and the other in gray. This solution is becoming increasingly common in luxury interiors, and for good reason.