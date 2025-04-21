TOP 5 Summer perfumes — The most fashionable perfumes for Spring/Summer 2025

Perfumes and summer accessories. Photo: Freepik

Anyone who’s ever shopped for perfume knows the feeling — a scent seems perfect at first, but an hour later, it tells a completely different story on your skin. That’s because fragrances don’t wear the same on everyone. That’s why the best everyday perfumes are fresh, light, and never overwhelming — true all-rounders that won’t let you down, whether you’re at the office, out for a walk, or on a date.

Blogger Charine Cheungg talked about such fragrances.

How to find your perfect fragrance for every day

Pick fragrances with notes that don't draw attention to themselves, but rather blend in with you. Freshness, a bit of sweet musk, a little citrus is the perfect combination that won't tire you out.

Dolce&Gabbana — Light Blue Italian Love

This is not just a fragrance — it is the morning sun somewhere on the coast. Fresh lemon, juicy apple, delicate jasmine and a drop of musk. Ideal for those who want to feel like they're on vacation even on working days.

Glossier — You

The most intimate of all perfumes. It's as if you don't smell like perfume, but like yourself, just better. Iris, a touch of pink pepper and lots of musk — like a clean skin after a shower.

Azzaro — The Most Wanted Parfum

For those who like something unusual, but not too much. It contains bergamot, lavender and even a drop of something "intoxicating". Very atmospheric, but not overpowering.

YSL — Libre Flowers & Flames

Freedom and flowers are what you feel from the first breath. The lavender is delicate, the orange blossom is soft, and a touch of vanilla in the base adds warmth. This is the case when you want to inhale the scent again and again.

Fresh — Sugar Lychee

Super light, a little sweet, like lemonade on a hot day. Lychee, grapefruit, lotus — everything you need to feel light and fresh.

Remember that the perfect perfume is one that you don't want to wash off. Sometimes one breath is enough to realize: "Here it is, my scent".

