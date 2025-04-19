TOP 8 Celebrity Perfumes — Iconic Fragrances

Rihanna. Photo: Reuters

Many celebrities release their own perfumes, but not all of them are worthy of attention. Some of them just quickly disappear from store shelves, while others become cult.

The most popular fragrances from celebrities

Ariana Grande — Cloud

Ariana Grande's Cloud perfume has become the brand's top fragrance. It features notes of vanilla and coconut, mixed with sweet flowers and fruits. The perfume has a 3.89/5 rating on Fragrantica.

Ariana Grande — Cloud Perfumes. Photo: Voenso

Britney Spears — Fantasy Intense

For those who like sweet fruity aromas, it is an ideal option. The perfume is dominated by notes of kiwi, pear, tropical fruits, chocolate and musk. The rating is 4.28/5.

Britney Spears — Fantasy Intense Perfumes. Photo: Instagram/Britney Spears Fragrances

Orebella — Nightcap

This particular fragrance by Bella Hadid was rated the highest in her debut collection — 4.21. The perfume has an oriental scent with notes of vanilla, spices, bergamot, and ginger.

Orebella — Nightcap Perfumes. Photo: Voenso

Victoria Beckham — 21:50 Rèverie

Another popular fragrance is by Victoria Beckham. The perfume has notes of tobacco, plum, vanilla, and cedar. It is ideal for both women and men. The rating is 3.99/5.

Victoria Beckham — 21:50 Rèverie Perfumes. Photo: Instagram/Victoria Beckham Beauty

Ariana Grande – Lovenotes Vanilla Suede

This perfume became another hit from Ariana. It features citrusy bergamot, milky notes, vanilla, and sandalwood. It is a light, feminine and warm fragrance. The rating is 3.88/5.

Ariana Grande – Lovenotes Vanilla Suede Perfumes. Photo: Voenso

Kylie Jenner — Cosmic

This fragrance is suitable for lovers of oriental floral perfumes. It contains jasmine, vanilla and musk. The fragrance rating is 3.79/5.

Kylie Jenner — Cosmic Perfumes. Photo: Voenso

Rihanna — Fenty Eau de Parfum

Rihanna's perfume combines rose, patchouli, citrus and fruit. The fragrance was rated 3.71/5 on Fragrantica.

Rihanna — Fenty Eau de Parfum. Photo: Voenso

Sabrina Carpenter — Sweet Tooth

This fragrance by Sabrina Carpenter is a godsend for lovers of sweet perfumes. You can taste chocolate, marshmallows, coconut, and vanilla. One of the favorites with a rating of 4.21/5.

Sabrina Carpenter — Sweet Tooth Perfumes. Photo: FragranceMyra

