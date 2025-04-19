TOP 8 Celebrity Perfumes — Iconic Fragrances

Celebrity fragrances — a selection of iconic perfumes
Many celebrities release their own perfumes, but not all of them are worthy of attention. Some of them just quickly disappear from store shelves, while others become cult.
Novyny.LIVE will tell you about the favorite perfumes of celebrities.
The most popular fragrances from celebrities
Ariana Grande — Cloud
Ariana Grande's Cloud perfume has become the brand's top fragrance. It features notes of vanilla and coconut, mixed with sweet flowers and fruits. The perfume has a 3.89/5 rating on Fragrantica.
Britney Spears — Fantasy Intense
For those who like sweet fruity aromas, it is an ideal option. The perfume is dominated by notes of kiwi, pear, tropical fruits, chocolate and musk. The rating is 4.28/5.
Orebella — Nightcap
This particular fragrance by Bella Hadid was rated the highest in her debut collection — 4.21. The perfume has an oriental scent with notes of vanilla, spices, bergamot, and ginger.
Victoria Beckham — 21:50 Rèverie
Another popular fragrance is by Victoria Beckham. The perfume has notes of tobacco, plum, vanilla, and cedar. It is ideal for both women and men. The rating is 3.99/5.
Ariana Grande – Lovenotes Vanilla Suede
This perfume became another hit from Ariana. It features citrusy bergamot, milky notes, vanilla, and sandalwood. It is a light, feminine and warm fragrance. The rating is 3.88/5.
Kylie Jenner — Cosmic
This fragrance is suitable for lovers of oriental floral perfumes. It contains jasmine, vanilla and musk. The fragrance rating is 3.79/5.
Rihanna — Fenty Eau de Parfum
Rihanna's perfume combines rose, patchouli, citrus and fruit. The fragrance was rated 3.71/5 on Fragrantica.
Sabrina Carpenter — Sweet Tooth
This fragrance by Sabrina Carpenter is a godsend for lovers of sweet perfumes. You can taste chocolate, marshmallows, coconut, and vanilla. One of the favorites with a rating of 4.21/5.
Earlier, we shared which perfumes are trending right now — and with spring in full swing, fragrance preferences are shifting.
We also highlighted Glow by Jennifer Lopez — a scent that’s soft and delicate, yet full of personality.
Read Novyny.LIVE!