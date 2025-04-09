The best perfumes of Spring/Summer 2025 for women 50+

Perfumes. Photo: Freepik

Spring is the perfect time for change — starting with your fragrance. And not just any new bottle, but one that feels truly yours: soft, warm, and effortlessly feminine. While citrus and floral classics are always in style, this season also embraces scents that feel like dessert — think almond, vanilla, pistachio, and even watermelon.

Vogue has named several perfumes that are already loved by stylish women 50+ and not just for the beauty of the bottle.

Trendy perfumes for mature women

eLVes, Louis Vuitton

This scent is like an elegant coat — a floral heart of rose and lily of the valley gently envelops you like a warm scarf. Then comes an unexpected duet of peach and coconut milk — sweet, but not cloying. Black currant, cinnamon, ginger — for mood and energy. And patchouli at the end is all about magic. Restrained, but very expressive.

My Way Ylang, Giorgio Armani

It's like a sunny trip, but in a single spritz. Mango and ylang-ylang make you feel like it's summer, even when it's raining outside. And coconut water and white musk add lightness, as if the waves are somewhere nearby. Vanilla and woody notes — nothing else is needed. And the bottle is beautiful: delicate peach color with a mascot cap.

Aqua Allegoria Rosa Verde, Guerlain

Imagine a morning in the garden: dew, cucumber freshness, roses, pears. This is exactly what this fragrance smells like. It's all natural, soft, and without too much perfume. Ideal for those who just want to smell good.

Earth, Loewe

A very unusual perfume. With truffle — not chocolate, but real mushroom. It doesn't dominate, on the contrary, it goes well with violet, mimosa and pear. It turns out to be deep, a little earthy, very real. For women who know how to be themselves.

Les Infusions Amande, Prada

This fragrance will be remembered. First, bitter almonds, as in Italian biscuits. Then a bit of anise, bergamot and tonka bean, which smells delicate with a slight sweetness. It is ideal for those who want to leave a trail behind them, one that makes people turn heads.

