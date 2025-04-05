Outdated perfumes of 2025 — Don't buy these scents

A perfume bottle in hands. Photo: Freepik

New trends and stylish novelties always go hand in hand with outdated items and anti-trends. This is no exception among perfumes. Today, there are many fragrances that are perceived as aggressive and better to avoid.

Novyny.LIVE will tell you about the perfume anti-trends for Spring/Summer 2025.

Advertisement

Which perfumes are better to avoid buying in 2025

This season, perfumery has undergone changes. Modern fashionistas have identified their favorites and named outsiders that are better to throw away or not to buy in spring and summer.

Very sweet scents

So, experts advise you to forget about overly sweet scents. They make others perceive you as a frivolous person. Such perfumes can be used by teenagers, but not by women who want to emphasize their sophistication. Instead, you can buy fragrances with a slight hint of spice and wood, where the sweet notes are so delicate that they are barely perceptible.

Perfume in hand. Photo: Freepik

Cheap and simple fragrances

Such perfumes may not create the best opinion of you, but rather the impression of carelessness. This doesn't mean that you need to buy fragrances for a lot of money; even with a small budget, you can find the perfume that will make you special.

Fruit flavors

This season, peach, raspberry, or tropical fruit scents are completely anti-trend. Even though some people associate them with youth and playfulness, such scents may be inappropriate. It is better to choose a perfume that adds depth and elegance.

Intense floral scents

Today, lily of the valley and jasmine in rich variations already seem old-fashioned, and their scents are perceived as aggressive. According to fashionistas, floral scents should be light and balanced to emphasize your natural charm.

A woman applies perfume. Photo: Freepik

And remember, a carefully selected fragrance can be your secret weapon and a perfect highlight of your image. Perfume can make people remember you in the best possible way, and it can leave a magical impression on all the people around you.

Earlier, we wrote about which perfumes have become a new hit that you want to wear forever.

We also reported on the fragrances that became the object of desire in 2025.