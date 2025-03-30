Perfumes from the 90s that are Trending in Spring/Summer 2025

Perfume and flowers. Photo: Freepik

In the 90s, perfumes were very different — bright, recognizable and memorable, they had their own character and evoked strong emotions. Many perfumes from that era became true legends — rich, long-lasting, unusual, no wonder some of them are now coming back into fashion.

Novyny.LIVE will tell you about some real legends of that time, which have become hits today.

Perfumes that have remained relevant after decades

Calvin Klein CK One (1994)

At the time, this fragrance was a real breakthrough — a unisex fragrance that didn't divide people into “for him” and “for her” was a breath of fresh air. A light blend of bergamot, green tea, pineapple, and musk gives a sense of purity, freshness and inner peace. Today, as the trend for gender freedom in everything, including fragrance, regains momentum, CK One is back in the game.

Giorgio Armani Acqua di Gio (1996)

This fragrance has become a symbol of lightness and natural elegance. It contains marine notes, jasmine, lime and musk, all of which evoke carefree summer days by the sea. Acqua di Gio was extremely popular in the 90s and remains one of the most popular fragrances for those looking for a fresh yet deep scent.

Thierry Mugler Angel (1992)

But this perfume was a bomb — Angel was the first to usher in the era of sweet, gourmand scents. It contains caramel, chocolate, vanilla, patchouli, and berry notes. This is the case when the scent is so characteristic that you can recognize it from the first breath. Today, such rich, "delicious" fragrances are at the height of their popularity, and Angel is not about to lose ground.

Kenzo Jungle L'Éléphant (1996)

If you want something really bright and unconventional, this is it — Jungle L'Éléphant is a fragrance with character — clove, mango, cardamom, vanilla and amber create a spicy, rich, slightly wild perfume that will be remembered for a long time. When perfumes are becoming increasingly "sterile", the return of such vibrant compositions is a real treat for those looking for something special.

In general, fragrance fashion is also cyclical: what was once iconic now sounds fresh and relevant. And if you still have a bottle from the 90s on your shelf, it might be time to get it out.

