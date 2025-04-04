How to choose hair perfume — Everything you need to know about

A woman sprays perfume onto her hair. Photo: Freepik

These little fragrance bottles are more than just elegant shelf decor — they're a secret weapon for irresistibly beautiful hair. Infused with softness and shine, they leave behind a lasting, captivating scent that stays far longer than traditional perfumes on the skin. Since hair holds fragrance exceptionally well, you'll carry that fresh, enchanting aroma with you long after stepping out the door.

How to apply hair perfume

Hold the bottle at a distance of 20-30 cm (7-11 inches) and spray along the entire length of the hair. Avoid the roots, so the hair doesn't look heavy. An even simpler way is to spray the product onto a brush and then comb your hair. For a more long-lasting result, you can use it together with a body perfume from the same line (or similar in notes).

A girl holding a bottle of hair product.

Hair perfume that won't let you down

Maison Margiela Replica Bubble Bath Hair Mist — a fresh, soapy scent with notes of bergamot, lavender and a little sweet musk. It feels like you've just come out of the bath.

— a fresh, soapy scent with notes of bergamot, lavender and a little sweet musk. It feels like you've just come out of the bath. Sol de Janeiro Cheirosa 62 Hair & Body Mist — sweet, sunny, tropical mix with notes of pistachio, caramel and vanilla. Creates a real beach mood.

— sweet, sunny, tropical mix with notes of pistachio, caramel and vanilla. Creates a real beach mood. Flora by Gucci Gorgeous Gardenia Hair Mist — is a feminine and romantic fragrance with white flowers and light fruity freshness.

— is a feminine and romantic fragrance with white flowers and light fruity freshness. Diptyque Eau Rose Hair Mist — a sophisticated rose bouquet for those who love fragrances with character.

It is also worth noting that hair perfumes often contain special ingredients that do not dry the hair, but rather moisturize and protect it.

A woman spraying hair perfume.

Compared to conventional perfumes, this one contains no or very little alcohol, so your curls won't suffer. And it's also just a nice little detail that cheers you up. One spritz and you already feel a little more special.

