Perfumes that even strangers notice — universal fragrances

When you want to be original, don't hesitate to choose perfumes that will say everything for you. The ones that are impossible to forget, because they won't hide in the crowd. They are lively, bright, and with character. And each one is like a decoration, only invisible.

Perfumes that will leave a mark on the hearts of everyone

Giorgio Armani — My Way

It's like a berry cocktail in a snow-white garden. First, a little strawberry with raspberry, then tuberose petals, jasmine, and orange blossom burst in. And all this on a delicate woody-vanilla pillow. The perfume sounds clean and sunny. And the bottle is simply luxurious: heavy, with an "expensive" lid that makes you want to put it on a shelf as a decoration.

Kilian — Good Girl Gone Bad

The fragrance for those who like to be a mystery. It starts with juicy peach and a bit of citrus, and then real magic is revealed: tuberose, jasmine, rose. All this against the background of spicy-smoky woody sounds. A kind of evening trail with a hint of something "forbidden".

Marc-Antoine Barrois — Tilia

Here, the fragrance of summer is that moment when you walk through the forest and the air smells of lindens, flowers, and warm earth. Everything sounds very natural, nothing superfluous. Fresh, honey-like, a little sunny. Perfect for those days when you want to be "yourself, just a little happier."

Franck Boclet — Vanille

This is definitely not "sweet nausea". This is vanilla in a completely different style — in the company of lime, grapefruit and cardamom. It resembles the smell of a freshly baked citrus tart with a warm hint of spices. Very cozy, but with character.

Nishane — Tuberoza

This fragrance doesn't ask to be chosen — it chooses itself. Thick, white-floral, with a real "wow" effect. Here, tuberose, ylang-ylang, orange, calendula — all together create a wave that envelops and lasts a long time. It smells expensive, confident, and very sensual.

