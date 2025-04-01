Angelina Jolie's favorite fragrances are classics forever

Angelina Jolie. Photo: video screenshot

The famous American actress Angelina Jolie is not one of those who choose banal fragrances. Her favorite perfumes are more than just a pleasant smell. She chooses stories that sound on her skin.

Angelina Jolie's favorite fragrances

One of these fragrances is 1969 Parfum de Revolte by the French brand Histoires de Parfums. This is not just a perfume, but a true manifestation of freedom and the spirit of protest. The energy of the tumultuous year of 1969, when the world exploded with new ideas, music, love, and change, lives in this fragrance.

1969 Parfum de Revolte. Photo: make.up

The composition opens with a juicy peach, like a bite of summer. Then spices, cardamom, roses, and white flowers come on the scene — spicy, bright, with a hint of something secret. But the main thing is the base. It is the base that leaves the strongest impression: coffee, dark chocolate, wood, and musk. This is a fragrance about freedom, lust for life, and that rock 'n' roll drive that does not disappear even in silence.

This perfume is not for everyone. They are like a person with a character: rebellious, bold, unforgettable. It is not surprising that Jolie, a woman who always goes her own way, chose them.

Bvlgari Black. Photo: make.up

Another of her fragrance favorites is Bvlgari Black. The composition smells like a smoky evening in a big city: a little leather, a little vanilla, and all this with notes of rubber and something industrial. Interestingly, Bvlgari Black is unisex. It doesn't have a clearly feminine or masculine gender note, and perhaps that's what Angelina likes so much. This is a fragrance for a person who does not live outside the box. It is worn by those who like to leave a mark, not only fragrant but also emotional.

