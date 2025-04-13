Luxury fragrances for spring 2025 — Must-haves for everyone

Perfume. Photo: Freepik

Usually in spring and summer, light fragrances with delicate floral notes and citrus accords take over the trends. This season is no exception, and everyone is fascinated by perfumes that resemble the first blooming flowers and fruits that have just ripened.

Novyny.LIVE will tell you about the best fragrances for spring 2025.

What perfumes to wear in spring and summer 2025

Dior Miss Dior Blooming Bouquet

Dior Miss Dior Blooming Bouquet will drive everyone who loves the smell of fresh flowers crazy. It is the perfect combination of lightness and romance, because the perfume is not too sweet and literally evokes a spring mood. It is perfect for city walks and romantic dates.

Prada Paradoxe Virtual Flower

When you look at this perfume, it's the look of the bottle that catches your eye. It combines jasmine, Italian bergamot and musk. This fragrance gives you a feeling of freshness and elegance and is perfect for everyday use.

Rosa Verbe від Guerlain

This fragrance evokes the pleasure of a dip in cool water on a hot day. The fragrance has notes of cucumber and a wonderful combination of rose essence with a hint of mint. You will be left with a trail of unreal aroma with the mischievous softness of pear and white musk notes for a long time.

Choose that unique fragrance for yourself and become an object of desire that will fascinate everyone.

