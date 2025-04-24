Haircuts that add volume to thin hair — Top 3 best options

A woman gets a haircut. Photo: Freepik

Thin hair can be a real challenge. It's light, soft, but often refuses to hold its shape, and styles don't last. And then there's the constant struggle to add volume. But the good news is that the right haircut can work wonders — the hair seems to come to life, becomes more voluminous, and the image is brighter and more groomed.

Trendy haircuts that are perfect for thin hair

Kitty Cut

The name already suggests something playful, right? Well, it is. This is a medium-length haircut — from the shoulders to the collarbone — with clear structure and movement. It gives life to your hair: it adds dynamism and shape, especially when styled in waves. It is ideal for those who want to look as if they have just left the salon, even if a week has passed.

Long Bob

A classic that will never let you down. This haircut works for almost anyone and requires no complicated manipulation. For more volume, just add a few light curls and you're done. A long bob is also the perfect base for experimenting with color: balayage, ombre, or something lighter — everything looks expensive and stylish.

Butterfly

The name speaks for itself. The layering of this haircut creates the effect of lightness, as if the hair is spreading its wings. Each layer adds a little more texture, which helps create the desired volume. It looks especially good at medium length, when the hair barely touches the shoulders.

That's all it takes. No magic — just the right haircut and a little attention to yourself. Hair doesn't have to be thick to look cool. You just have to find your perfect shape.

