Before making a cascade — what you need to know about this haircut

The cascade is a haircut that is often called universal, but not everyone really suits it. Many people have noticed that it always looks good in the photo, but in real life, you can see something completely different in the mirror. It's all about hair type.

Features of the cascade that few people talk about

If your hair is wavy or curly, the cascade "falls" by itself, beautifully and voluminously. But with straight hair, you need to try harder: either style it every day or accept the fact that your hairstyle will not always look ideal. However, don't write this haircut off. It can be adapted to almost any face type.

The cascade adds volume, visually makes the hair look more alive and mobile. And the main thing is that it can be cut to any length: from short to very long. This is what has made it so popular for many years.

A good example is Jennifer Aniston. She has been wearing a cascade for years, even though she has straight hair. Her trick is to style it correctly, which makes her hair look ideal.

This once again confirms that although the cascade is versatile, it will not reveal itself fully without care. The cascade is also practical. The haircut retains its shape for up to 5 months and does not require constant updating. This is especially convenient if you don't have time to go to the hairdresser every month.

But if you want to have an ideal look without any extra effort, it is better to choose this haircut for owners of wavy or at least slightly textured hair.

So, before you run to the salon, think about what your hair looks like in its normal state. If it is prone to volume, a cascade will be a good solution. If not, you'll have to make friends with a hairdryer and a brush every day.

