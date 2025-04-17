Fashionable haircuts for spring-summer 2025 — what will be in trend

Our social media:

Five trendy haircuts that will suit everyone in 2025

17 April 2025 16:10
Iryna Savchuk - editor
Iryna Savchuk
editor
A girl in a hairdressing salon. Photo: Pexels
Naturalness and authenticity are still at the height of fashion, and this also applies to haircuts. Complex techniques have already become an anti-trend. You should give preference to the cascade, shaggy, and Wolf Cut. With these haircuts, you will look irresistible, and they are not difficult to style. 

Novyny.LIVE tells you about the most relevant haircuts for spring-summer 2025.

Fashion trends for haircuts 2025

Cascade

This particular haircut confidently took the lead in 2025. Its layering and smoothness create a relaxed and light, and sometimes even a little bit pampered look. The cascade is suitable for both those who love the classics and bolder fashionistas who prefer experiments.

Haircut trends spring-summer 2025
Cascade haircut. Photo from Instagram

Shaggy

Another strong trend for spring-summer 2025 is the shaggy haircut. Due to its layering and gradient, it creates the effect of a "creative mess". One of its clear advantages is easy styling, which can be done without complicated devices.

Haircut trends spring-summer 2025
Shaggy haircut. Photo from Instagram

Wolf Cut

The Wolf Cut has returned to the top of popular haircuts. It was popular in 2021, and now it has confidently reminded us of itself again. This haircut impresses with its naturalness and lightness. Again, the layering and long strands at the back of the head remind us of the slight negligence that is now at its peak.

Haircut trends spring-summer 2025
Wolf Cut haircut. Photo from Instagram

Bob

Another trend this season is the bob haircut. Nowadays, super short lengths are in fashion, which will emphasize cheekbones. Don't be afraid to reach the jawline.

Haircut trends spring-summer 2025
Bob haircut. Photo from Instagram

Pixie

The leader in the category of short haircuts is the pixie. It is suitable for literally any face shape. With this haircut, you can afford to create completely different looks and focus on the eyes.

Haircut trends spring-summer 2025
Pixie haircut. Photo from Instagram

Earlier, we wrote about the main hairstyle trend in 2025 — the "jellyfish". This is a real work of art.

We also reported that the Barbie haircut has become popular. We are talking about the Japanese bob.

