Fashionable haircuts for spring-summer 2025 — what will be in trend

Naturalness and authenticity are still at the height of fashion, and this also applies to haircuts. Complex techniques have already become an anti-trend. You should give preference to the cascade, shaggy, and Wolf Cut. With these haircuts, you will look irresistible, and they are not difficult to style.

Novyny.LIVE tells you about the most relevant haircuts for spring-summer 2025.

Fashion trends for haircuts 2025

Cascade

This particular haircut confidently took the lead in 2025. Its layering and smoothness create a relaxed and light, and sometimes even a little bit pampered look. The cascade is suitable for both those who love the classics and bolder fashionistas who prefer experiments.

Shaggy

Another strong trend for spring-summer 2025 is the shaggy haircut. Due to its layering and gradient, it creates the effect of a "creative mess". One of its clear advantages is easy styling, which can be done without complicated devices.

Wolf Cut

The Wolf Cut has returned to the top of popular haircuts. It was popular in 2021, and now it has confidently reminded us of itself again. This haircut impresses with its naturalness and lightness. Again, the layering and long strands at the back of the head remind us of the slight negligence that is now at its peak.

Bob

Another trend this season is the bob haircut. Nowadays, super short lengths are in fashion, which will emphasize cheekbones. Don't be afraid to reach the jawline.

Pixie

The leader in the category of short haircuts is the pixie. It is suitable for literally any face shape. With this haircut, you can afford to create completely different looks and focus on the eyes.

