The unusual haircut that conquered fashion in 2025 — worn by stars

In 2025, an unusual hairstyle trend emerged — the "jellyfish" haircut. It's not just fashion, it's almost a work of art. It looks like a mix of two different styles: a short bob in front and long strands like tentacles at the back. It is because of this effect that the hairstyle got its name.

This option is chosen by those who are not afraid to stand out. It has already appeared on the heads of stars such as Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga, and Miley Cyrus. And while one of them chose bright black and micro bangs, the other chose naturalness and lightness. But they all have one thing in common — the desire to look special.

Why is the "jellyfish" so popular?

It is hard not to notice it. It is not just a haircut, but a whole look.

It is suitable for different hair lengths and types: both straight and wavy.

You can play with the color, from natural to fantastically pink or purple.

The "jellyfish" haircut. Photo from Instagram

But this hairstyle is not one of those "wash your hair and run" hairstyles. To keep it looking cool, you need to:

get it trimmed frequently to keep the shape sharp;

have styling products at hand, especially salt sprays, to add volume to your hair;

spend a little more time styling than usual.

Stylish haircut. Photo from Instagram

Who is the right fit for "jellyfish"?

Those who are ready for change. Those who like to experiment and are not afraid of creativity. It's not for everyone, but if you want something new, unusual and spectacular, this is exactly what you need.

