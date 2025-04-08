The haircut that will make you the most desirable woman this year — the trend of the season

A woman cuts her hair. Photo: Freepik

This spring, something very daring and at the same time extremely feminine is coming back into fashion — short, tousled hair in the style of Christy Turlington, the supermodel of the 1990s. This hairstyle will become one of the main beauty trends in 2025.

Vogue writes about it.

Why did this hairstyle make a splash?

This look first appeared at the spring-summer 1991 shows. At that time, everyone was betting on medium length, but Christy decided otherwise — she chose short, slightly wavy hair with a slight negligence effect. This haircut was immediately called The Christy Cut. And for good reason — it made her look confident, fresh, and very seductive.

Today, this style is gaining popularity again. In 2023, model Taylor Hill decided on the similar hairstyle and confessed: "Nothing but the length of my hair has changed about me…but somehow I feel more myself." And this is the key idea: The Christy Cut is not just a haircut, but a manifestation of character.

This hairstyle is suitable for those who want to look bright but not spend a lot of time on styling. It's perfect if you're ready for something new, fresh and truly stylish.

A stylish haircut. Photo: Instagram.com/yesly

Here are a few options to show your hairdresser:

Short bob with soft curls;

Shaggy layered haircut that creates volume;

Version with or without bangs, depending on the shape of the face;

The most natural texture with a slight wave.

Curly hair. Photo: Instagram.com/mathilda.gvarliani

This is exactly the case when a fashionable haircut emphasizes not just your appearance, but your inner mood. If you've been wanting a change for a long time, this is the perfect time to take a chance.

