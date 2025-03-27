The haircut that will replace the classic — the new bob 2025 that will surprise you

A stylish haircut. Photo: Freepik

Spring is the time when you have a natural desire to change something. In appearance, in style, in mood. If you've been dreaming of a new look for a long time, but aren't ready to spend time on complicated hair styling every morning, pay attention to the boy bob haircut.

What is a boy bob, and why is it the haircut of the season?

The boy bob is a light and slightly tousled version of the classic bob. Its main feature is naturalness and lightness. The back of the head is usually cut short, and the front strands are longer to gently frame the face. Styling. Almost no styling is required. The hair just dries in the air, and it's ready. Stylish, simple, and fuss-free.

Boy bob suits any face shape and hair type — straight, wavy, thin, or thick. It looks especially harmonious on those who prefer minimalism in style or like looks with a touch of androgyny. But not only that — this haircut has an amazing ability to "adapt" to a person, adding character to the image.

Boy bob was inspired by the 90s — the era of boy bands. Today, these motifs are back, but with the new interpretation — modern, stylish, and versatile.

How to care for your haircut

Everything is extremely simple. The boy bob doesn't require a hairdryer, brushing, styling products, or complicated schemes. After washing, it is enough to let your hair dry naturally. The parting can be either in the middle or slightly to the side. The hair should look as if "it had fallen down by itself" — a little disheveled, but tasteful.

What to tell the master:

Length — between the lower part of the ear and the chin, no longer than the jawline.

— between the lower part of the ear and the chin, no longer than the jawline. Shape — uniform, with soft lines. The front strands can be slightly lengthened to emphasize the cheekbones.

— uniform, with soft lines. The front strands can be slightly lengthened to emphasize the cheekbones. Parting — central or side, at your discretion. The main thing is to create a relaxed effect.

If you're looking for an easy way to refresh your look and save time on your daily styling, the boy bob is definitely worth your attention.

