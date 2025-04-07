Fashionable haircut, but not for everyone — is it suitable for you?

A hairstylist. Photo: Freepik

There are hairstyles that disappear as quickly as they appear. And there are those that remain relevant for years. The bob haircut falls into this category. This season, its modern version, the oval bob, is coming to the fore. It is a mix of classics, lightness and natural femininity.

Novyny.LIVE will tell you what makes it special.

The haircut that deserves attention

This haircut does not have sharp corners, its silhouette follows the natural contours of the head — that's why it looks delicate and elegant. The oval bob suits many people. It can be adapted to different hair lengths and face shapes.

The oval bob. Photo from Instagram

If you want it shorter, you'll get a crisp, neat version up to the chin. If you want to keep the length, your stylist will easily find the right shape. In addition, you can add more texture or leave smooth lines, depending on your style.

By the way, the natural shape of the oval bob makes it look relaxed and does not require complicated styling. It looks like you just woke up with the perfect hairstyle.

Stylish haircut. Photo from Instagram

However, there's one "but" you should consider. If you have very curly or coarse, unruly hair, the oval bob may not be the most convenient option. It requires some styling, so if you're not ready to style your hair regularly, you may want to consider other options. Also, the haircut does not always look good on very thin hair without volume — it can lose its shape and effect.

In all other cases, this is a universal solution that never goes out of style. The oval bob is easily combined with any style — from romantic to minimalist. Stylish, elegant, and simple at the same time.

