The most stylish haircuts for spring 2025 — trends worth knowing

Spring is a time of change when you want to update something in your life. Most often, it starts with your hairstyle. If your hand reaches out to the hairdresser, it means that the perfect moment has come.

Trendy haircuts that will be at the top for more than one year

French razor haircut

As if it had just come from a Parisian street — light, not too neat, with texture and character. The hair is cut with a razor instead of scissors, which gives the effect of "live" negligence. It's all about effortless style and natural beauty, which is in fashion right now.

Stylish haircut. Photo from Instagram

Bob-cut

It seems to be a classic, but it sounds new every time. This spring, the version with elongated strands in the front and any kind of bangs — long, short, torn, or straight — is relevant. The haircut is easy to care for and suits almost everyone.

Bob-cut. Photo from Instagram

Straight bangs

Straight bangs and straight strands that reach the chin are a style that came from Japan. This is not just a hairstyle, but an image with a mood: elegance, restraint and a bit of mystery. The rest of the hair is left long and looks very feminine.

Straight bangs. Photo from Instagram

Bangs from the 2000s

Super-short, asymmetrical bangs in the style of the early 2000s. The trend was born on social media and quickly went beyond subcultures. Ideal for those who want a bold and unusual look.

Short bangs. Photo from Instagram

Pixie

Short, stylish, and very comfortable. The sides and back of the head are cut short, while the top is full and light. Longer bangs add more styling options. This haircut is suitable for those who love activity and do not want to spend time on their hair.

Pixie. Photo from Instagram

Bright colors

Purple, pink, and sky blue are in trend. If you dream of something out of the ordinary, this season is for you. At the same time, naturalness remains relevant. Honey blonde, light brown, sandy, or chocolate — these colors look natural and don't require frequent updates.

