Quick hairstyles with a bob haircut — what's relevant in 2025

A girl with a short haircut. Photo: Freepik

The bob haircut has long been a real classic — it doesn't age, it just adapts to modern trends. In 2025, it's back on top, and for good reason. Bob is easy to style to suit any mood: if you want a slight negligence, it's easy, if you dream of glamour, no problem.

Novyny.LIVE has collected some cool styling ideas that don't require an hour in the mirror, but will definitely make you catch admiring glances.

Note that these options work with straight, wavy, and even curly hair.

Trendy styling options for a bob haircut

Bouncy Bob

Volume is our everything. Curl your hair with a large curling iron or style it with a hairdryer and a brush, and then whip it up a little with your hands. The result is a light, bouncy effect that's perfect for every day.

Volumetric styling. Photo from Instagram

Dutch braids + crab

Secure two braids on the sides, connected at the nape of the neck, with a "crab" clip. It is both comfortable and very cute. Ideal for a walk or a working day when you want something out of the ordinary.

Flippy Bob

Do you remember the 90s style with the tips curled outwards? Well, it's back. Make an even parting, pull your hair out with an iron, and curl the ends slightly outwards. Kim Kardashian has been wearing it for a long time.

Kim Kardashian. Photo from Instagram

Side parting + volume

Simply move the parting to the side and lift the roots slightly. You can use powder or a light mousse. The volume appears immediately, and your face looks different, like a different person in the mirror.

Styling on its side. Photo from Instagram

Curly bob + straight parting

If you have curls, don't straighten them. Simply divide your hair in half, moisten it a little, and shape your curls.

Curly bob. Photo from Instagram

It looks stylish without any extra effort. By the way, ring earrings are perfect for this haircut.

Earlier, we wrote about the most relevant haircut of the season.

We also told you what haircuts you should consider after the age of 45.