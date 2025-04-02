The haircut that makes your face look thinner is actively conquering social media

A girl enjoys her new haircut. Photo: Freepik

There are haircuts that not only change the look, but also make the face visually slimmer. Some of them can even replace contouring — and all thanks to the shape. This is how the new trend that has already conquered the fashion world works. It is called beautifully and elegantly — "marquise layers".

Vogue told us more about this haircut.

Where is this haircut most popular and why?

This style has become popular thanks to Hollywood actresses who know exactly how to look gorgeous even without styling. The hair in this haircut seems to gently flow around the face, emphasizing the cheekbones and adding shape. It also visually adds volume, so it's also suitable for thin hair.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley. Photo: Instagram.com/rosiehw

The peculiarity of the "marquise layers" is the gradient shape. Thanks to this, the strands have a natural movement, do not look flat, but on the contrary, lie down beautifully even after sleep. Ideal for those whose mornings start with the phrase "I don't have time".

Who is suitable for this haircut?

for those who want to make their face visually narrower and clearer;

for owners of thin or unruly hair that lacks volume;

for women who do not like to spend time on complex styling every day;

for those who want to look stylish but natural.

Julia Roberts. Photo: Instagram.com/juliaroberts

By the way, according to one legend, the haircut was inspired by the time of Louis XIV. It is said that in order to impress the Marquise de Pompadour, the jeweler created a special shape of the diamond facet — softly oval and graceful. This shape was the basis of the hairstyle idea.

In short, "Marquise layers" is a comfortable and stylish haircut that never goes out of style.

