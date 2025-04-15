Hair length that is in trend now, like Demi Moore's

Demi Moore. Photo: Instagram.com/demimoore

This spring, long hair is once again in the lead, and not just long, but as long as possible, up to the waist and beyond. Everyone is looking at Demi Moore, who seems to have frozen time: her XXL-length mane on the red carpet caused a real stir. And although the bob hasn't disappeared and is still in trend, it's hard not to notice that it's the ultra-length that's attracting the eye now.

Vogue reports on it.

Advertisement

Hairdresser Dimitris Giannethos, who worked on Demi's look, says he was inspired by her glamorous photos from the early 2000s. The hair had to look not just shiny, but also strong and healthy. And he succeeded — the actress literally dazzled the audience.

But the most interesting thing is that it's not just about fashion. It's about courage. It's about not playing by someone else's rules. Is there an age when a woman is "not allowed" to wear long hair? Demi proves that there are no such rules. Hairdresser David Mallett says: "The main mistake is to think that as you get older, you have to cut your hair short."

Demi Moore's long hair. Photo: Instagram.com/demimoore

If you want to try to grow your hair in the same way, there are a few simple but important steps.

What you need to make your hair grow long and beautiful

Take your time when washing your hair. Give the shampoo some time. At least 1-3 minutes for it to work on the scalp.

Care starts with the skin. Everyone is talking about it now — the scalp, like the face, needs care.

Use nourishing oils and shine products — they work wonders for dull hair.

Hydration is the foundation of everything. It's what gives your hair a vibrant look, whether it's curly or straight.

Also, be careful with hair dryers and curling irons. High temperatures are not a friend to long hair.

It should be noted that the "hair spa" trend is only gaining momentum. Salons that specialise not in haircuts, but in care are a new wave in the beauty industry. Gua sha for the head, Ayurveda oils — all this has become not just "old secrets" but real must-haves.

Demi Moore's luxurious look. Photo: Instagram.com/demimoore

So, if you've been wanting a change for a long time, maybe it's time to give your hair a chance to grow. Not for someone else, but for yourself. Because long hair is not only beautiful, it is also a statement of your own strength and freedom of choice.

Earlier, we wrote about which haircut is the most alluring this year.

We also told you which haircuts ideally mask grey hair.