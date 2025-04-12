What is the best technique to wash your hair — Beauty guide

A woman getting her hair washed in a salon. Photo: Freepik

Washing your hair is a very troublesome process that requires attention and enough time. It is important to follow the correct hair washing technique, because in this way you can accelerate hair growth and improve its condition.

How to wash your hair to keep it healthy

Correct technique and massage

Most people think that washing their hair is a quick process that doesn't require much effort. However, this opinion is wrong. In order to make your hair grow better and faster, you need to massage it as it stimulates blood circulation. To get a better result and to clean each area thoroughly, you can divide the hair into several parts.

Water temperature

For good hair condition, you even need to monitor the temperature of the water you use. It should not exceed your body temperature, as too hot water is harmful to your hair.

Regularity of washing

Of course, the frequency of washing depends on the hair condition. If you have an oily scalp, you should wash every day or every other day. If you have a normal scalp, you can wash every 2–3 days, and if you have dry hair, you can wash once a week.

Please note that for the health of your hair, you need to choose the right shampoo, conditioner, and other care products, comb it before washing, and use combs that will not harm your hair.

