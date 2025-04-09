Which days not to wash hair — Beauty superstitions

A woman in a hair salon. Photo: Freepik

It is a common thing to wash your hair, but our grandmothers knew that the day of the week matters. There are days when it's better to put the shampoo away, because you can accidentally "wash away" happiness, energy, or even love, according to a popular belief.

Novyny.LIVE will tell you more about it.

What days to postpone hair washing

Monday

The beginning of the week is not the time for water procedures. It is said that washing your hair on Monday can "wash away" fresh ideas, mood, and the desire to get things done. As a result, the week begins not with energy, but with chaos. If you want to get organized and get more done, wait until Tuesday.

A woman in shower. Photo: Freepik

Friday

Friday may seem like a good day to do your beauty routine, but not to wash your hair. Folk wisdom says that on this day, water does not wash away dirt, but harmony in your personal life, and it is easy to ruin relationships or lose something important in love. It is better to do something relaxing, such as listening to music or lighting a candle, but be careful with water.

Sunday

It is a day of rest, recuperation and tranquility. People believe that if you wash your hair on Sunday, you can wash away your luck. Financial issues can go wrong, your mood can deteriorate, and the new week will start with problems. So on Sunday it's all about peace and quiet and taking care of yourself as much as possible, but no shampoo.

A woman is blow-drying her hair. Photo: Freepik

If you want to keep the energy from leaking out with the foam, just follow a simple rule: Don't wash your hair on Monday, Friday, and Sunday. Perhaps it's this little thing that will make your life a little easier.

