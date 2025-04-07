Should I wash my hair before dyeing or not? The honest answer from the experts

A girl gets a head massage. Photo: Freepik

Once upon a time, everyone adhered to the single rule that you shouldn't wash your hair before dyeing it. They say sebum will protect the skin from aggressive chemicals. It was a golden advice from the time when the colors were really harsh and the procedure resembled a bit of an action movie for hair.

Times have changed and so have the colors. Now they are much softer, so more and more masters insist that it is clean hair that should be dyed.

Why stylists advise washing your hair before dyeing it

Dirty hair often contains not only grease, but also dust, residues of varnishes, gels, or dry shampoos. All of it prevents the dye from penetrating evenly into the hair, and instead of the desired color, you can get unexpected stains.

Clean hair is like a clean slate: the dye adheres better, the color is even, and the result is closer to what you showed in the photo.

What are the exceptions?

For example, when you need to lighten the roots or completely bleach the hair. In such cases, unwashed hair can actually protect the skin a little bit — the sebum on your head creates a natural film that reduces the risk of burns. But even here, if the hair has just been washed, it doesn't matter — the technician will simply apply a special protection to the scalp.

An important point: if you have varnish, mousse or other styling products on your hair, be sure to wash it. This is no longer "protection" but a real obstacle to the paint. That is, in 9 cases out of 10, it is better to come to the master with a clean head. Especially if you want an even, beautiful color. And forget about "not washing for a few days" — this is a story from the past.

