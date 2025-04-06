Volume hacks for thin hair — Guaranteed volume all day long

A woman washing her face. Photo: Freepik

Taking care of fine hair requires special care. To preserve both the volume and health of your hair, you need to do your best, including washing your hair properly and using effective products.

Novyny.LIVE will share tips on how to get lush volume after washing your hair.

Advertisement

How to wash your hair to get lush volume

Many stylists say that for good volume and beautiful hair in general, you need to take into account its type and structure. You should also follow a few simple tips.

Wash your hair in the morning

If you have fine hair, set your alarm as early as possible and wash your hair in the morning. This helps to add volume and lightness to the hair, and any styling will last all day or even longer.

A woman washing her hair. Photo: Freepik

Don't wash your hair too often

Fine hair should not be washed every day; two or three times a week will be enough. If it gets greasy quickly, you should use dry shampoos. This way, you won't dry out your hair and create a greenhouse effect when you keep it in a towel.

Don't go to bed with wet hair

The main rule for absolutely all hair types is not to go to bed with wet hair. If you don't follow this advice, the hair structure will be damaged and the risk of various scalp diseases increases.

Use a little conditioner

Conditioners are great for moisturizing hair and leaving it soft and shiny. However, you should not use a lot of it while shampooing. Apply a small amount of conditioner to the ends, avoiding the roots.

A woman doing her hair. Photo: Freepik

Avoid heavy remedies

To make your hair light, voluminous and shiny, use sprays or mousses, but never gels, waxes, or oils. These products can weigh hair down and make it look stale.

Stylists emphasize that if you follow these tips, fine hair will look groomed and fresh. It will also be healthier and less damaged. A fresh look always rejuvenates a woman and gives her confidence.

Earlier, we wrote about which haircut can replace contouring permanently.

We also reported on the most fashionable haircut of 2025, which is already actively conquering social media.