The best hair colors for brown-eyed women — Hair tones that make you look younger

A woman with brown eyes. Photo: Freepik

This spring, brown-eyed women can experiment with hairstyles and find the perfect tone of hair for themselves — soft and natural colors that emphasize the depth and warmth of the eyes are in fashion.

Novyny.LIVE will tell you which hair colors are perfect for brown eyes.

What color to dye hair for brown-eyed women

A woman's brown eyes are a real treasure. They can be successfully and uniquely emphasized by choosing the right hair color. If you want to draw attention to the depth and warmth of your eyes, you should pick golden, copper, and chestnut tones. They will add shine to your eyes and make them more expressive.

Golden hair color. Photo from Instagram

Dark chocolate or deep burgundy will also suit brown-eyed women. Such shades will emphasize the mystery of the look.

Deep burgundy hair color. Photo from Instagram

It is worth noting that hair shades are selected not only according to the color of the eyes, but also according to skin tones and eyebrow color. Therefore, fair-skinned women could consider bluish-black color that can emphasize the contrast between brown eyes and skin tone.

Bluish-black hair color. Photo from Instagram

However, there are colors that are suitable for different skin tones. In particular, these are light shades: honey, wheat and ash blonde. All of them add tenderness, femininity and soft contrast to your appearance.

Ashy blonde. Photo from Instagram

If you want to dye your hair, rememer that it's an individual process. The most important is that you feel comfortable and, above all, like yourself.

