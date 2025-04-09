How to hide grey hair with a haircut — new stylish ideas

A woman with grey hair. Photo: Freepik

As we age, our hair, like our skin, changes: grey hair appears, volume disappears, and strands look thinner. But the right haircut is almost like magic. It can remove several years, emphasize facial features and give your hair a new lease of life. Especially if you choose one that is not just fashionable, but also masks grey hair.

Novyny.LIVE will tell you about three proven options that stylists recommend for a fresh, modern, and slightly younger look.

Advertisement

Three haircuts worthy of attention for owners of grey hair

Volumised layer with an open neckline

This haircut is a real find for those who want to look younger without radical changes. Its main feature is a noticeable volume at the back of the head, soft contours, and a slightly open neck, which automatically makes the look more elegant.

This shape hides grey hair very well: strands of different lengths are mixed so that grey hair is simply lost in the overall texture. In addition, this haircut looks lightweight, and the raised nape adds height and makes the face look slimmer.

Short haircut. Photo from Instagram

Ideal option for those who want an elegant look that doesn't require daily styling.

Cascade with oblique bangs

If you want to keep the length but at the same time make your hair look "alive", this is the ideal option. The Cascade is perfect for women with round or square faces: the elongated strands around the face visually stretch it.

In addition, this haircut hides grey hair very delicately due to the multi-level strands that create the effect of light highlighting. Oblique bangs add charm, change the accent and harmonise the face.

The Cascade. Photo from Instagram

Pixie with elongated strands

This is an option for the brave who are not afraid of change. The pixie immediately adds character to the look: slightly playful, yet elegant. Elongated strands near the face and on top of the head disguise grey hair, and also stretch the oval and make the features softer.

You don't need to spend a lot of time styling — just dry it, whip it a little with your hands, and you have a stylish hairstyle with volume. This haircut "refreshes" the face and adds energy even when it is lacking.

Pixie. Photo from Instagram

As we can see, the right haircut is a way to look younger without any cosmetics. And the best part is that these hairstyles work not only on camera, but also in everyday life: they're easy to care for, quick to style, and always look well-groomed.

Earlier, we wrote about the most alluring haircut you'll never regret.

We also told you what haircut is very popular on social media right now.