Haircuts that do not require styling — ideal for short hair

A girl with a short haircut. Photo: Freepik

Short haircuts that have several layers are a real lifesaver for summer. They don't just refresh the look, but literally reset your mood, giving you confidence and lightness. Summer 2025 promises to be hot not only because of the temperature, but also because of the trends that have already captured the hearts of fashionistas. And if you want to make changes, but without too much effort, these options are exactly what you need.

Novyny.LIVE will tell you more about it.

Advertisement

Trendy haircuts that will be popular in 2025

Bixie — when you can't choose between bob and pixie

There are days when the soul craves change, but not radical change. Bixie is the ideal solution if you want to keep it short and with character. It's a cross between a bold pixie and a classic bob, which has been at the tops for several seasons in a row. Because it suits almost everyone.

Thanks to the light layering, the hair keeps its shape on its own — no need to conjure up magic with a hairdryer or iron every day. And if your curls are thin, this haircut creates the volume that you usually only dream of.

Bixie. Photo from Instagram

The textured bob is a saviour for thin hair

If your hair looks a little tired, lacking volume, and flat, a textured bob can work real magic. Its secret is in the layers that add thickness and movement to the hair. The haircut literally "lifts" the curls, making them visually denser and more alive. Ideal for those who don't want to spend hours in the mirror but dream of a stylish look.

Textured bob. Photo from Instagram

In general, spring-summer is the best time to experiment. And short layered haircuts are the ideal way to refresh your look without losing yourself. So feel free to try something new.

Earlier, we wrote about which haircuts have already become timeless classics.

We also reported that the versatile cascade haircut is not really suitable for everyone.